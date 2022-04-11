UPDATE: TxDOT announces Interstate 10 back open following Monday crash

UPDATE: As of 4:27 p.m. Monday, TxDOT says I-10 east and westbound near Pine Street are now open following an earlier crash.

Interstate 10 motorists are warned of blocked and closed traffic.

Late Monday morning, the Texas Department of Transportation announced I-10 east and westbound are closed near Pine Street due to a crash.

First responders are anticipating several hours before reopening.

Please use an alternate route.