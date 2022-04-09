Spring 2022 Beautification Award delivered in Orange

When you see the beautiful flowers and plants growing at #1 Knotty Pine in Orange, you will know Akeisha Williams enjoys working in her yard and seeing her flowers grow.

Her yard is full of color from her many blooming plants. She said her father was the one who inspired her with the love of gardening.

Her Mother-in-Law is moving into the house next door and she is excited to have the opportunity to add another yard in which to work her gardening magic.

Keep Orange County Beautiful recognized the work that has been done to improve her neighborhood and the City of Orange.

Sandra Hoke, a member of KOCB’s Board of Directors, presented Williams with the Spring 2022 Beautification Award on Thursday.

Keep Orange County Beautiful is a registered D/B/A for Gateway Cities Proud – Southeast Texas Inc., a Texas non-profit corporation.

KOCB has been active in Orange County since 1997.

KOCB’s mission is easily expressed as “Trees & Trash” – more trees, less trash. You can learn more at kocb.org.