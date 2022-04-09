New air boat presented in Orange helping patrol Texas State Parks

SABINE PASS — Through a grant with Phillips 66, Texas State Parks accepted a new air boat to serve Sea Rim State Park and the upper gulf coast.

The park’s current air boat is approaching 30 years of service and has fallen into major need of costly repairs.

This new boat will assist staff in conducting conservation law enforcement monitoring, emergency response for park visitation and maintenance of facilities in the park’s expansive marsh areas.

The boat will also likely be deployed during hurricane and flood related events throughout Texas.

Acceptance of the new air boat took place Monday at Bluebird Fish Camp, 102 N Farragut Ave., in Orange.