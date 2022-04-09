Chevron visits WO-S about TEEC Scholarship

Roy Watson with Chevron Phillips in Orange spoke with West Orange-Stark seniors Wednesday about the TEEC (Technical Education for Energized Careers) Scholarship.

He also shared the application.

Students who are interested are encouraged to apply.

Introducing TEEC

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company is offering a select few at this high school the opportunity to become a Process Operator.

This program pays for full tuition and course materials for a 2-year Associates degree at participating local Community College.

Part-time employment at one of our manufacturing locations is included during the second year the student’s college journey.

Selected students will represent CPChem at local college campuses and perform future recruiting functions.

Requirements and conditions apply.