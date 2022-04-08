Little Cypress Junior High threat prompts district, police response

On Thursday evening, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Consolidated Independent School District announced its Behavior Threat Assessment team and the Orange Police Department were conducting a safety investigation.

The response was due to a notification of threats made by a Little Cypress Junior High student at the end of the school day on Thursday.

The district said the student would not be allowed on campus while the investigation is ongoing.

“Upon conclusion of the investigation, protocols from the Student Code of Conduct will be implemented,” a district statement read.

“LCM believes every student deserves a safe learning environment, free from the threat of violence, and has requested a police presence on campus (Friday) as a precaution.”