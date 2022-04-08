Check out Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s All-District honors, including the MVP

Several Little Cypress-Mauriceville soccer players landed on the All-District 21-4A Boys Soccer Team that was recently announced.

For LC-M, Justin Rainey was named the 21-4A Most Valuable Player.

David Jordan was named Offensive Player of the Year and Lucas Wright was tabbed Newcomer of the Year.

Bears that made the First Team includes Robby Wedel, Nial Patel, Kieffer Reed, Jesse Garcia and Nick Smith.

LC-M players making second team includes Richard Perez, Hunter James, Carlos Turcios, Daigen Ashabranner and Dwight Davis.