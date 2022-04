Oak Forest, Vidor Elementary ​and​ Pine Forest second grade GT students combined for a field trip to Cattail Marsh at Tyrrell Park in Beaumont​.​

They​ learned more about ​a​nts, explored the boardwalk over the marsh ​and​ discovered more wildlife in ​their​ area at the Education Center.

The students made new friends, had a picnic lunch then drew sidewalk chalk pictures of the animals ​and​ insects they saw.