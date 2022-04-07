VIDEO: Charlie And The Chocolate Factory The Musical playing Lutcher Theater this month

Get your ‘golden ticket’ for Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory The Musical playing Lutcher Theater April 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $35-$85 and are available at lutcher.org.

Discounts are available for students, groups of 10 or more and active military. Call the Lutcher Theater Box Office at 409-886-5535 for more information or to purchase tickets.

Step inside a world of pure imagination as Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory The Musical tells the story of Willy Wonka, world-famous inventor of the Everlasting Gobstopper, who has just made an astonishing announcement.

His marvelous — and mysterious — factory is opening its gates to a lucky few. That includes young Charlie Bucket, whose life definitely needs sweetening. He and four other golden ticket winners will embark on a mesmerizing, life-changing journey through Wonka’s world of pure imagination.

Get ready for Oompa-Loompas, incredible inventions, the great glass elevator, and more at this everlasting showstopper!

“Leading the National Broadway touring cast as the extraordinary chocolate maker, Willy Wonka, is San Antonio native, Cody Garcia. He will be joined on the Lutcher stage by some of your favorite iconic characters, Charlie Bucket, Violet Beauregarde, Veruca Salt & Grandpa Joe,” said Andy McCall, Lutcher’s Marketing Manager.

Lending to the show’s star-studded credentials, Roald Dahl’s Charlie And The Chocolate Factory The Musical features a Tony®, Grammy® Emmy® award-winning creative team. The Broadway musical features orchestrations by three-time Tony Award®-winner Doug Besterman, with songs from the original film, including “Pure Imagination,” “The Candy Man” and “I’ve Got a Golden Ticket,” alongside a new score from the songwriters from Hairspray.

Lutcher Theater welcomes you back to “Your Home For Broadway”! The 1500-seat, state-of-the-art, world-class performing arts facility is the prominent presenter of Broadway, national and international tours, award-winning artists, renowned dance, and acclaimed children’s performances for Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana.