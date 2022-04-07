Preliminary autopsy indicates Vidor teen allegedly killed over pregnancy was not pregnant

A teenager who may have been shot due to her pregnancy was likely not pregnant, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

Katelynn Stone had “no macroscopic intrauterine pregnancy,” the document states. While DNA swabs were taken and a microscopic study of the endometrial cavity will be performed, there was no evidence of pregnancy in her uterus visible to the naked eye.

Stone, of Vidor, died from a gunshot to the head less than a month after her 16th birthday.

“She was the strongest person I knew,” said a woman who was close to the victim. “She was a wonderful child. Her smile could brighten up anybody’s day. Her laugh was contagious. Even on her worst day, she was amazing.”

Family members, she said, are in the process of planning Stone’s services following her death on March 26.

Two people, Chelsea Ann-Marie Shipp and Cody Lee Arnold, have been arrested and charged with murder. Both remain in the Jefferson County Jail on bonds of $1 million each.

According to probable cause affidavits issued for both suspects, Arnold told police Shipp shot and killed Stone between 2-3 p.m. on March 26. “Arnold advised that Chelsea was telling him he was going to get in trouble for getting her pregnant.” Stone, he told police, had gotten a positive result from an at-home pregnancy test.

Earlier in the day, he reportedly told law enforcement, he and Shipp were using meth. At the time of her death, Stone was laying on Arnold’s bed sleeping.

The 22-year-old walked out of the room, and said he returned to find Shipp, 24, pointing a gun at Stone. While there is no written record of Shipp telling authorities she shot the teenager, a witness that ultimately led to the discovery of the homicide said the woman confessed to her on March 27.

After telling the witness she “got rid of her,” Shipp reportedly said she shot her before saying, “He asked me to take care of a problem and now he has to do what he has to do.”

The same witness told police the day prior, Shipp had called asking to trade vehicles because she “had some things she needed to do.”

After reportedly confessing to the shooting the next day, Shipp told the witness that Arnold was “freaking out” and asked her to get rid of the body for him, the documents say.

The witness reported the incident to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies found Stone’s body in Arnold’s residence on Kolb’s Corner in Jefferson County. Her body had been covered half in a trash bag and half in a blanket, with a trashcan nearby that the responding deputy said was big enough to contain her body.

Stone was arrested Sunday; Shipp was arrested four days later in Liberty Hill and brought back to Jefferson County.

Stone’s family has created a Facebook page called “Justice 4 Katelynn ‘KK’ Stone” where they have posted information on memorial t-shirts as well as other fundraisers.

— By Monique Batson