Girl, 6, killed in drive-by; police link violence to “NawfSideBabies”

LAKE CHARLES, Louisiana — At approximately 10:44 p.m. March 20, Officers with the Lake Charles Police Department were dispatched to the 1400 block of Mill Street in reference to a shooting.

Upon their arrival, Officers discovered a 6-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound.

Acadian Ambulance arrived and pronounced the child, identified as Draya Michelle Guillory, as deceased.

Detectives were assigned the investigation. Through witness statements and initial evidence collection, detectives determined the child was a victim of a drive-by shooting.

In the initial stages of the preservation and collection of evidence, detectives and crime scene technicians worked alongside the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office, the Southwest Louisiana Crime Laboratory and Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Through a lengthy and thorough investigation, detectives were able to establish a timeline leading up to the drive-by shooting.

During the course of their investigation, detectives learned this shooting was the result of a retaliation from an ongoing earlier incident and they were able to identify a number of suspects who connected themselves to an organization referred to by the suspects as “NawfSideBabies.”

Based off their investigative efforts and evidence obtained, detectives secured a number of arrest warrants.

Between March 23 and April 4, officers with Lake Charles SWAT served warrants and made 11 arrests.

This remains an ongoing investigation, and Lake Charles Police have an outstanding warrant for an additional suspect, 19-year-old Michael Carter, for one count of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.

Those arrested include:

Elijah Paul Carter, 18

DOB: 07/28/2003

Arrested: March 23, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal

Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Devonte Jermaine Glodd, 26

DOB: 04/21/1985

Arrested: March 24, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count second-degree murder, accessory after the fact

Bond:$550,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Jaylyn Lamar Botley, 23

DOB:08/20/1998

Arrested: March 28, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Zaylon Ray Wheeler, 18

DOB:10/08/2003

Arrested:March 28, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal

Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Martice Michelle Caine, 22

DOB: 01/01/2000

Arrested: March 28, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count obstruction of justice

Bond:$100,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Christopher Demon Orphey, 18

DOB: 08/28/2003

Arrested:March 29, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count second-degree murder, principal

Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Keyaisa Michelle Siverand, 23

DOB:07/12/1998

Arrested: March 29, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count second-degree murder, accessory after the fact

Bond: $550,000 set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Ja’Michael Issiah Siverand, 22

DOB: 08/27/1999

Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Jessie James Siverand, 19

DOB: 08/12/2002

Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Joshua Demonte Siverand, 22

DOB: 07/28/1999

Arrested: April 2, 2022, without incident

Charges:One count criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder

Bond: $2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio

Jeremy Donald Collins, 26

DOB:09/15/1995

Arrested:April 4, 2022, without incident

Charges: One count second-degree murder, principal

Bond:$2.5 million set by Judge Tony Fazzio