WO-S students thrive at UIL Academics, earn 1st place medal

Published 12:18 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

Those pictured include Miranda Carpenter, Alicia Odom and D’Mynie Watson. (Photo courtesy of WOCCISD)

When it comes to science, Alicia Odom stands apart.

The West Orange-Stark High School student was one of numerous students participating and earning medals at the recent UIL Academics District Meet.

Odom placed first in Biology and second overall in Science.

D’Mynie Watson placed sixth in News Writing, fifth in Editorial Writing and fifth in Headline Writing.

Miranda Carpenter placed fourth in News Writing.

