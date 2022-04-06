WO-S students thrive at UIL Academics, earn 1st place medal
Published 12:18 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022
When it comes to science, Alicia Odom stands apart.
The West Orange-Stark High School student was one of numerous students participating and earning medals at the recent UIL Academics District Meet.
Odom placed first in Biology and second overall in Science.
D’Mynie Watson placed sixth in News Writing, fifth in Editorial Writing and fifth in Headline Writing.
Miranda Carpenter placed fourth in News Writing.