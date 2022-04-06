VAN WADE — Spring season is ‘crazy’ busy but fun

There is nothing quite like getting out and enjoying spring sports, especially if you are a fan of Orange County athletes.

It’s such a busy time of the year for coaches across the area, and of course, a certain sportswriter, too.

There are more than 30 sports teams competing across the board from all of the schools. We’re talking about baseball, softball, track, golf, powerlifting, tennis and soccer.

Just want to give special thanks to all of the coaches and parents who relay scores and statistics to me throughout the season.

One person can’t simply get to all of the events, so I really, deeply appreciate all of the coaches who care enough about their athletes to send in all of the positive information.

Soccer season just wrapped up with the Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys and girls advancing to the area round. Both Bears teams are such solid contenders year-in and year-out.

The District 22-4A baseball race is starting to shape up with Orangefield, Bridge City and LC-M right in the middle of the hunt in chasing the district title.

In softball, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, led by standout pitcher Carson Fall, wrapped up the first half of 22-4A play unscathed, going a perfect 6-0. There are certainly teams nipping at the Lady Cardinals’ heels, especially LC-M, which stood at 5-1.

Those two teams played last night, so it should be interesting to see if the Lady Cardinals stretch the district lead or the Lady Bears drew even.

The track season has been awesome this year. The weather has been even better the last couple weeks to go out and take pictures and hang out with all of the coaches, athletes and parents.

Everyone would be surprised how much information you can pick up at a track meet, involving all sports and what is happening at each school.

Kudos to Bridge City senior tracksters Caryss Carpenter and Harrison Gauthier. Both continue to smash school records.

Carpenter broke her own school record in the 100-meter hurdles, running a personal best of 14.69 seconds at the Cardinal Relays.

Gauthier went 15 feet, 3 inches in the boys pole vault, breaking his old school mark of 15 feet, which he set a couple weeks back at the Bobcat Relays.

On the college scene, Bridge City graduate Kassidy Wilbur continues to mow down opponents at Stephen F. Austin University for the Ladyjacks softball unit. She has earned Pitcher of the Week twice and WAC Conference Player of the Week last week.

Former LC-M state golf champion Jack Burke is playing well as a freshman at Texas State University. He had big shots down the stretch last week to help the Bobcats down Abilene Christian in Match play.

I realize it is still five months away, but it was great to chat with new West Orange-Stark Athletic Director and head football coach Hiawatha Hickman. He has settled in nicely and has big goals set to improve the entire Mustangs athletic program.

He’s so excited right now, I can’t hardly wait to that first home game, he just might burst through the banner with the players that night.

Van Wade is the Orange Newsmedia sports editor. He can be reached at van.wade@orangeleader.com.