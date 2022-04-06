TxDOT updates Interstate 10 closure schedule

Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to be aware of lane closures planned the rest of this week.

The Texas Department of Transportation announced I-10 westbound at Adams Bayou would be closed overnight, starting Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The closure continues Thursday and Friday during the same times.

The closures are due to construction,

Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.

Motorists should expect delays.

