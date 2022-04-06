TxDOT updates Interstate 10 closure schedule
Published 4:31 pm Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Interstate 10 motorists in Orange County need to be aware of lane closures planned the rest of this week.
The Texas Department of Transportation announced I-10 westbound at Adams Bayou would be closed overnight, starting Wednesday night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
The closure continues Thursday and Friday during the same times.
The closures are due to construction,
Traffic will be diverted to the frontage road.
Motorists should expect delays.