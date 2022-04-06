LC-M’s Morris, Washington Finalists for WRS Awards

BEAUMONT – The front table at this year’s Willie Ray Smith Awards will certainly have a green and gold tint to it as two Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears are finalists for the prestigious award.

LC-M junior standout running back Da’ Marion Morris and talented junior defensive lineman Amier Washington will be representing their school in this long-running event that celebrates the best offensive and best defensive football players in Southeast Texas.

The Willie Ray Smith Awards will be held May 2 at the Elegante Hotel in Beaumont.

Morris and Washington were such key cogs in leading the Bears (11-3) to a District Co-Championship and a trip to the Class 4A Region III Finals.

Morris tore through opposing defenses for 1,997 yards and 21 touchdowns on the ground and hauled in 36 receptions for 437 yards and two TDs.

Meanwhile, Washington terrorized opponents on the defensive side, especially quarterbacks.

Washington racked up 87 tackles. He had 18 tackles for losses, including nine sacks to go along with 11 more quarterback pressures.

Joining Morris as Offensive Finalists includes Hamshire-Fannett quarterback Kheagian Heckaman, Port Neches-Groves running back Koby Trahan and Lumberton quarterback Lucas Powell.

Heckaman rushed for 1,231 yards and 28 TDs for the Longhorns and also completed 75-of-139 passes for 1,164 yards and 11 TDs.

Trahan rushed for 1,766 yards and 22 TDs for the Indians. Powell completed 191-of-297 passes for 2.552 yards and 24 TDs for the Raiders to go along with 210 rushing yards and 10 TDs.

Joining Washington as Defensive Finalists are Leighton Foster of Newton, Darius Byrd of Hamshire-Fannett and Jayron Williams of Silsbee.

Foster accumulated 172 tackles for the Eagles. Byrd racked up 121 stops for the Longhorns and Williamshad 123 tackles for the Tigers, 12 of them for losses.