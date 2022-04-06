Egg race run, craft fair set for Vidor

Published 12:20 am Wednesday, April 6, 2022

By Orange Leader

VIDOR — The community is invited to a free spring festival.

The event includes an Egg Race for ages from baby to 11 years old.

The event includes food, games, giveaways, bounce house, snow cones and more.

The event is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 4685 Highway 12 in Vidor.

Call 409-769-2288 for more information.

Craft Fair upcoming

VIDOR — Mark your calendars for Spring Things Craft Fair April 30.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 4685 Highway 12 in Vidor.

For more information, call 281-620-8460.

The event includes local vendors selling goods, Spirit Stables and LifeShare Blood Drive.

