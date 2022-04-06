Crew member experiencing stroke-like symptoms medevaced from Sabine Pass tanker vessel

SABINE PASS — The Coast Guard medevaced a crew member Tuesday from a tanker vessel off Sabine Pass.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston command center watchstanders received a medevac request at 1 p.m. from Moran Shipping Agency.

Authorities were told a 54-year-old first assistant engineer aboard the Dubai Beauty, an 820-foot tanker vessel, was experiencing stroke-like symptoms.

Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.

A Coast Guard Station Sabine 45-foot Response Boat–Medium boat crew launched to conduct the medevac.

The RB–M crew rendezvoused with the Dubai Beauty in the Sabine Pass anchorage, took aboard the ailing crew member and transferred him to the awaiting emergency medical services personnel at Station Sabine in stable condition.