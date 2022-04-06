CANDIDATE INTRODUCTION — Platt-Bryant ready to continue serving on school board

It is a privilege to announce my candidacy to run for a fourth term on the West Orange-Cove CISD School Board and continue my commitment to students, faculty, staff and community.

My passion for service to this school district is because I believe cooperation between teachers, parents and administrators is important in creating the best possible schools for our children. In WOCCISD, we have a “platform to excellence” for students to achieve in the goals of College, Technical Trade, Military and Career Readiness.

So, I strongly encourage “positive parent involvement” in your students’ classrooms, extra-curricular activities and your community.

1986 Alumni – West Orange-Stark High School

1990 Graduate – Prairie View A&M University

Life Member – Texas Parent Teacher Association

Member – WOCCISD Education Foundation

2015-2019 – WOCCISD School Board Secretary

Class of 2020 – Master Trustee-Leadership Texas Association of School Boards

2020 to Present – WOCCISD School Board President

My son, Jared K. Dupree, is a Class of 2017 honor graduate from West Orange-Stark High and a Class of 2021 graduate from The University of Texas at Austin. I encouraged him to achieve his best in the classroom, extracurriculars and organizations.

He is employed with Houston Police in the 255th Class of Police Officer Cadets. A good education is the key to preparing children for a challenging future.

Like many other public school boards in Orange County, I have had the pleasure of being a “strong team member” to new and improved programs, facilities and services provided for students, parents, educators and administration.

In WOCCISD, we look at ways and technologies to be competitive and innovative in schools within the financial budget while being accountable to the financial responsibility of our service to children.

Our school district has strong leadership, and we are continuing in a positive direction to achieve our mission and strategic goals set forth by our Superintendent and Administration, which is “always doing what’s best for kids.”

I appreciate the Community, Administration, Faculty, Staff, Parents and Students and ask for your vote to be re-elected as a School Board Trustee in the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District.

— Thank You, Linda Platt-Bryant