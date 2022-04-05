Vidor Police Department officer arrested; investigation charges assault with deadly weapon-family violence

BEAUMONT — A Vidor Police Department officer is facing numerous charges following a disturbance call involving family violence, authorities said.

Beaumont Police responded to a residence in the 9100 block of Chicory in reference to a disturbance involving an off-duty Vidor Police Officer who threatened a family member with a weapon.

Beaumont authorities said the call came in at 6:34 p.m. Monday.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the suspect left the home in his unmarked police unit.

During the course of the investigation, BPD officers tracked down the suspect and initiated a traffic stop in the area of Major Drive and Highway 105.

“The suspect was taken into custody and taken to the Jefferson County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon- family violence and driving while intoxicated,” a Beaumont Police release said.

Authorities identified the suspect as Michael Shaw, a 62-year-old Beaumont resident and noted the investigation is on-going.

Vidor Police Chief Rod Carroll did not immediately respond to an Orange Leader request for comment.