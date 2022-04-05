SOFTBALL: Lady Cardinals extend 22-4A lead by two games with win at LC-M

LITTLE CYPRESS – Getting another superb effort from the mound from ace Carson Fall, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals were able to extend their lead in the District 22-4A softball race with a 4-2 victory over the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears at Lady Bear Field Tuesday night.

Fall tossed a complete game two-hitter while striking out 17 Lady Bears as the Lady Cardinals pushed their 22-4A mark to a perfect 8-0.

The Lady Bears, in second-place with a 6-2 district mark, battled hard, scratching in a couple runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Jacelyn Cook was solid on the mound as well for the Lady Bears. Lady Bear ace Cami Shugart didn’t get the start as she continues to nurse a bothersome rib injury. Cook went the distance against the Lady Cardinals, scattering five hits while striking out two and walking three.

The Lady Cardinals struck for two of their runs in the top of the first inning.

Kalynn Dosch had a leadoff single, swiped second and went to third on a wild pitch. She was able to race home on a Marlee Strong RBI groundout. Nicole Sasser brought in the second run with a fielder’s choice RBI.

The Lady Bears threatened in the bottom of the fourth. Cook reached on a bunt single, swiped second and went to third on a sacrifice bunt by Ava Wright. Fall got out of it by fanning Keylie Washburn and Lexi Moss.

Bridge City went up 4-0 in the top of the fifth.

Makenna Carey reached on an error at third and Strong followed with a single between third and short and both ended up advancing a base on a passed ball. Brooklyn Droddy then put down a nice bunt that went slowly towards the third-base line and the Lady Bears made a throwing error as both runners scored.

LC-M got its offense going in the bottom of the seventh.

Washburn ripped a hard-shot single to right centerfield and swiped second base. Moss got on with a Bridge City throwing error after a grounder. Ansley Moore brought in Washburn with a sacrifice fly to center. Ella Stephenson brought in the second run with a bunt down the third base line.

The Lady Bears will remain at home Friday when they welcome in Lumberton while the Lady Cardinals make a short trek to Vidor to face the Lady Pirates.

* * *

OF softball

PORT NECHES – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats fell to the Port Neches-Groves Lady Indians 6-1 in non-district action Tuesday night.

Abigail Curphey gave up seven hits and no earned runs, with 7 strikeouts for the Lady Bobcats.

Joli Ponfick had two hits, a walk and an RBI. Madison Hughes had a hit. Harleigh Rawls had a single.

The Lady Bobcats resume district play this Friday against Silsbee at home and will be celebrating Youth Night.