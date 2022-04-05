Check out Orange County EDC’s economic snapshot for region

Orange County Economic Development Corporation has released its first Economic Update for Orange County.

This newsletter style document, announced and shared Monday, is an economic snapshot of valuable information pertaining to Orange County and the surrounding area.

According to EDC officials, new economic updates will be released quarterly and include sales tax numbers, employment statistics, building permits, business resources for existing and aspiring business owners, projects, new business announcements and much more.

“OCEDC staff hopes that this quarterly economic update will serve as a resource to the business community as we continue to drive the creation, retention and investment of resources to diversify economic opportunities in Orange County,” an EDC release said.

“To view and subscribe to this newsletter, please visit our website at www.orangecountyedc.com and click on “Orange County Economic Updates” under the Media tab.”

Click here to view the information.