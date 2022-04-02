PASTOR MOFFETT — Building a solid family foundation and knowing a women’s worth

Worth, sufficiently good, important or interesting to justify a specified action; deserving to be treated or regarded in the way specified.

As we continue to explore building a solid family foundation, I want to draw our attention to our women.

To all of my dear sisters who may have undergone any type of procedure to remove cancer, whatever may have been removed did not and does not devalue your worth as a woman. It’s not the outside that defines your worth, it’s totally on the inside.

We have digressed to the place of evaluating the worth of a woman by boobs and bumps. We place so much on outer appearance until we’ve overlooked and stopped cultivating what truly is the beauty of a woman. That’s what’s on the inside.

What makes a woman valuable?

First, the fact that you are equipped to carry life. You are built to conceive, cultivate and carry life. Life itself is valuable. Women from the beginning of time have been equipped to carry and bring forth life. To bring forth the existence of an individual human being.

However, bringing forth life is still not the ceiling for the value of a woman, it’s part of the staircase. The value of a woman, again, is hidden on the inside like a pearl in a clam, or a diamond deep in a carbon core.

We can truly learn and teach the true value of a woman if we look at her life as a diamond. The diamond (woman) is more than just aesthetically beautiful, a diamond (woman) is an enduring symbol of love, romance and commitment. The stone’s name is derived from the Greek word adamas, which translates to “unconquerable.”

This symbolic meaning lends itself well to the diamond’s (woman’s) historic commemoration of eternal love. We base the value of a diamond in four (4) categories, Cart, color, clarity and cut. The same can be said for the value of a woman.

For the woman, carat speaks to the weight of her regal character. Color speaks to the amount of drama. As with a diamond, the less color present, the higher the value.

Clarity speaks to self-esteem, the fewer inclusions and blemishes present the more valuable and rare she is.

Cut speaks to her spirituality, a good quality cut will result in a beautiful sparkle. Just as man has been linked to Adam, a woman’s value can be linked to Adamas, value that is unconquerable.

