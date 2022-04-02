DR. RICKIE HARRIS — West Orange-Cove success comes with teamwork, celebrate our latest stars

Spring has sprung, and the activities at West Orange-Cove CISD are in full bloom.

As we prepare to close the 2021-22 school year, students and staff are busy with the year-end activities and accolades.

T’Era Garrett represented WOS Powerlifting at the Texas High School Women’s Powerlifting Association State Championship in Corpus Christi on March 18. We are always proud to have representation at the state level, and Miss Garrett did an outstanding job competing at such a high level.

Michael Wardlow was named as a member of the 2021-22 UIL Boys 4A All-Region Basketball Team.

The 1400 HP Drumline competed at the High Noon Drum Showdown at Lamarque High School, coming home with Best Snareline and 2nd place overall.

I recognized two outstanding students at the board meeting on March 28 for passing their AWS D.1 test in welding. These students are now certified to weld structural steel, so following graduation from WOS, they can begin a well-paying career.

One of our main goals at WOCCISD is to prepare students for the workforce and provide trained individuals for local industry. Great job by Camilo Sanchez and Benjamin Luna and their welding teacher, Mr. Fletcher.

Additionally, in the board meeting, the WOCCISD Board of Trustees approved naming the baseball playing field Andre Robertson Field, honoring a WO HS alum deserving of his mark on history.

Mr. Robertson has paved the way for many, and we will honor him in a naming ceremony at a later date.

The bond projects are still moving along. We have been up against COVID delays; however, progress continues on the event center and the transportation building.

The event center roof is completely installed, and the transportation building is almost in the dry so we should have fewer delays due to bad weather. We look forward to the completion of these facilities later this summer or early fall.

There is never a dull moment here at WOCCISD. It takes a great team to do it all, and as I always quote John Maxwell’s philosophy that “One is too small a number to achieve greatness.” Go Mustangs!

Dr. Rickie Harris is the West Orange-Cove Consolidated Independent School District superintendent. Reach him at 409-882-5500.