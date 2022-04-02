Can you spell Brett Sellers $500-winning Vidor spelling bee word?

VIDOR — Brett Sellers of Vidor Middle School claimed the Vidor ISD Spelling Bee title.

He won with the word “freight” in round 17.

Brett earned a $500 scholarship toward higher education upon graduating from Vidor High School.

Also competing in the bee were sixth grader Benaiah Simmons, Noah Fox (fourth grade, Vidor Elementary), Emmy Bryant (fourth grade, Pine Forest) and Arianna Li (fourth grade, Oak Forest).