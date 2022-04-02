2 Bridge City store clerks arrested for selling alcohol to a minor

BRIDGE CITY — A recent undercover operation targeting businesses selling alcohol to minors in Bridge City led to two arrests.

Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said complaints from residents started approximately two weeks ago. From there, the officers devised a game plan for an 18-year-old to try and purchase alcohol at four locations.

Two of the locations actually allowed the individual to buy alcohol, police said.

The names of the store clerks were not released, nor were the names of the businesses. Teague said the business names are not being released because authorities are not trying to interfere with the stores doing business, noting some comments on social media are from people saying they will not shop at those stores.

“The whole point is to spread the word (of the enforcement) and make youngsters safer,” Teague said. “Tobacco is next on the agenda.”

Tobacco, especially vaping, is becoming more and more popular with youth, authorities noticed.

“We see it growing in popularity in working with Bridge City ISD over the years. We know they have issues, but it’s not just our school district,” Teague said of the popularity of children getting e-cigs.

Teague said the charge of selling alcohol to minors if a Class A misdemeanor. The cases will be forwarded to the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission.

— Written by Mary Meaux