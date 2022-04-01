Vidor High culinary students pick up food safety certifications

VIDOR — Vidor High School students are gaining accomplishment in the field of food safety.

Eight advanced culinary arts students recently earned their ServSafe Manager Certification.

ServSafe Manager is a food safety program providing high-quality food safety education and training for the restaurant and food service industry.

It is required at all restaurants.

The manager certification is the second level of accomplishment for these students.

“More students will take the test later in April,” culinary teacher Misti Spell said.