New school marks set for BC track; Cardinal Relays results

ORANGEFIELD – It was a beautiful day for a track meets and school records were shattered at the Cardinal Relays hosted by Bridge City at Orangefield High School.

Bridge City’s Caryss Carpenter and Harrison Gauthier, fresh from a trip to the Texas Relays last week, had a huge outings at the Cardinal Relays.

Carpenter broke her previous school-record in the 100-meter hurdles, running a blistering 14.69. She also set a new personal mark in the long jump, going 17-7 ½ inches. She also won the high jump, going 5-4.

Meanwhile, Gauthier broke his previous school-record of 15 feet in the pole vault by leaping 15-3.

The Bridge City girls tied Port Neches-Groves for the team title, both scoring 101 points. The Lumberton boys won the team title with 150 points with Vidor placing second with 105.5.

* * *

ORANGEFIELD – Here are the results of the Bridge City Cardinal Relays held at Orangefield High School:

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Aery, Vidor, 135-11; 2. Ashworth, Orangefield, 135-7; 3. Coulter, Orangefield, 130-0 ½.

Shot put: 1. Ashworth, Orangefield, 48-4 ½; 2. Aery, Vidor, 44-1 ¼; 3. Coulter, Orangefield, 42-0 ¼.

Long jump: 1. Zollocoffer, United, 20-6 ½; 2. Green, United, 20-5 ¼; 3. Beavers, Vidor, 20-4 ½.

High jump: 1. Anderson, Burkeville, 6-2; 2. Loft, Orangefield, 6-2; 3. Elliott, LC-M, 6-2.

Triple jump: 1. Zollocoffer, United, 44-7 ½; 2. Beavers, Vidor, 41-8 ¾; 3. Green, United, 41-2 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Gauthier, Bridge City, 15-3; 2. Smith, Orangefield, 12-6; 3. Davis, LC-M, 12-0.

3,200 meters: 1. Waldrop, Lumberton, 10:25.01; 2. Reed, Vidor, 10:25.60; 3. Gordey, Lumberton, 10:55.73.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 43.02; 2. PN-G 43.31; 3. LC-M 43.70.

800 meters: 1. Quinn, Lumberton, 2:06.87; 2. Tucker, Lumberton, 2:08.00; 3. Chevis, United, 2:09.00.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Dubose, Vidor, 16.07; 2. Mason, Lumberton, 16.27; 3. Slough, Lumberton, 16.34.

100 meters: 1. Mays, Burkeville, 10.7; 2. Davis, LC-M, 11.0; 3. Sellers, LC-M, 11.01.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:29.44; 2. PN-G 1:30.3; 3. United 1:33.49.

400 meters: 1. Cowart, Lumberton, 52.1; 2. Gardenhire, Vidor, 55.01; 3. Tippins, LC-M, 55.55.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Arzola, Orangefield, 43.11; 2. Mason, Lumberton, 43.17; 3. Anderson, United, 43.67.

200 meters: 1. Mays, Burkeville, 21.94; 2. Radford, Lumberton, 22.17; 3. White, United, 22.8.

1,600 meters: 1. Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:43.9; 2. Waldrop, Lumberton, 4:45.08; 3. Fawcett, Vidor, 4:47.66.

1,600-meter relay: 1. LC-M 3:38.16; 2. Lumberton, 3:40.99; 3. PN-G 3:42.9.

Team standings: 1. Lumberton 150; 2. Vidor 105.5; 3. LC-M 98; 4. Orangefield 83.5; 5. United 81; 6. PN-G 56; 7. Burkeville 32; 8. Bridge City 10; 9. Kountze 2.

* * *

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Rawls, Orangefield, 96-3; 2. Hawthorne, Orangefield, 93-4; 3. Powell, Vidor, 93-3.

Shot put: 1. Coates-Grant, United, 35-3 1/2; 2. Joseph, LC-M, 35-2; 3. Simpson, LC-M, 34-10 ½.

Long jump: 1. Butler, PN-G, 19-4; 2. Carpenter, Bridge City, 17-7 ½; 3. Tippins, LC-M, 15-9 ¾.

High jump: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 5-4; 2. Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2; 3. Black, Orangefield, 5-0.

Triple jump: 1. Butler, PN-G, 39-1; 2. Carpenter, Bridge City, 34-10 ¼; 3. Wolfe, Lumberton, 34-1.

Pole vault: 1. Clark, Bridge City, 8-6; 2. Baters, Vidor, 8-0; 3. Jacob, LC-M, 7-6.

3,200 meters: 1. Bull, LC-M, 13:11.28; 2. Needham, Lumberton, 13:53.14; 3. Meyer, Bridge City, 14:14.13.

400-meter relay: 1. United 51.09; 2. Lumberton 57.49; 3. Bridge City 57.60.

800 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 2:32.24; 2. Owens, Veritas, 2:32.36; 3. Bushnell, PN-G, 2:34.36.

400 meters: 1. Butler, PN-G, 57.28; 2. Wright, Vidor, 1:02.27; 3. Jeane, Orangefield, 1:05.67.

100-meter hurdles: 1. Carpenter, Bridge City, 14.69; 2. Tippins, LC-M, 16.09; 3. Ogden, Lumberton, 16.29.

800-meter relay: 1. PN-G 1:47.43; 2. United 1:48.33; 3. Lumberton 1:48.4.

100 meters: 1. Petree, Bridge City, 12.90; 2. Collier, Vidor, 13.16; 3. Pressley, Lumberton, 13.23.

300-meter-hurdles: 1. Tippins, LC-M, 49.76; 2. Haley, Orangefield, 50.21; 3. Randle, United, 51.86.

200 meters: 1. Morris, United, 25.85; 2. Black, Orangefield, 26.41; 3. Petree, Bridge City, 26.88.

1,600 meters: 1. Owens, Veritas, 5:42.59; 2. Bull, LC-M, 5:55.13; 3. Meyer, Bridge City, 6:10.46.

1,600-meter relay: 1. PN-G 4:11.18; 2. Orangefield 4:26.87; 3. Vidor 4:31.07.

Team standings: 1 (t.) Bridge City 101 and PN-G 101; 3. Orangefield 86; 4. LC-M 84.5; 5. (t.) Vidor and Lumberton 79; 7. United 69.5; 8. Veritas Beau 18.