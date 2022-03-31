Vidor High barn welcomes visitors at South Texas State Fair in Beaumont

Published 12:20 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Orange Leader

Vidor High School teacher Eric Hartman stands in front of the school's barn at the South Texas State Fair in Beaumont. (Photo courtesy Vidor ISD)

BEAUMONT — A sturdy piece of Vidor High School craftsmanship has found a home at the South Texas State Fair in Beaumont.

Vidor High building trades and agriculture teachers Eric Hartman, Tyler Root and Brandy Whisenant made the district proud with the setup.

They built and installed a striking barn at the fair. It marks where the Vidor cows are located.

Parents bring food/snacks that they can safely tuck inside it for the children while they are out there with their animals.

Vidor ISD leaders encourage everyone to come out and see the Vidor animals.

