LC-M soccer units bow out in the area round

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears traveled to Galena Park Tuesday night to take on the Bay City Ladycats for the Area title and came up short 8-1.

The Lady Bears lone goal was made by Annabelle Fisher on a penalty kick. The team finished 9-3 in district and 15-9-1 overall.

Bay City, ranked No. 6 in the state, improved to 24-1-1 on the season.

The LC-M boys also saw their tremendous season coming to an end in the area round as they fell to Columbia 6-0.