LC-M Bass Team has superb run at Bass Nation Regional on Toledo

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bass Team had a superb run in the Texas Bass Nation SE Regional Tournament recently on Toledo Bend.

Jacob Longlois and Justin James fished to a first-place finish. Their bag totaled 27.50 pounds and they also nabbed the Big Bass of the Day with a 8.24-pounder.

Dylan Istre and Slade Nunnally notched fourth-place with a total of 14.17 pounds and had the third biggest bass, one that weighed in at 6.83 pounds. The duo of Will Henson and Garrison Byerly placed fifth with a total of 11.82 pounds.