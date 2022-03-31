LC-M Bass Team has superb run at Bass Nation Regional on Toledo

Published 12:05 am Thursday, March 31, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M’s Justin James and Jacob Longlois captured first-place at a Texas Bass Nation tournament at Toledo Bend. (Photo courtesy LC-M Bass Club)

The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bass Team had a superb run in the Texas Bass Nation SE Regional Tournament recently on Toledo Bend.

Jacob Longlois and Justin James fished to a first-place finish. Their bag totaled 27.50 pounds and they also nabbed the Big Bass of the Day with a 8.24-pounder.

Dylan Istre and Slade Nunnally notched fourth-place with a total of 14.17 pounds and had the third biggest bass, one that weighed in at 6.83 pounds. The duo of Will Henson and Garrison Byerly placed fifth with a total of 11.82 pounds.

More High School Sports

Southeast Texas track leaders heading into meets this week

LC-M soccer units bow out in the area round

SOFTBALL: Lady Bears take down Lady Cats; BC’s Fall tosses perfect game

Bobcats, Parks hold off Bridge City to win 22-4A golf crown

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar