Texas DPS: Child who died in bridge crash not in seatbelt

A 4-year-old girl that died in a three-vehicle crash on the Rainbow Bridge last week was not in a child safety seat or seat belt at the time of the incident, authorities said.

The multi-vehicle crash took place at approximately 12:10 p.m. Friday on Texas 87 on the Rainbow Bridge. The 230-feet tall bridge connects motorists between Orange and Jefferson counties and is the tallest bridge in the state.

According to preliminary information from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a 2005 Ford pickup was disabled in the left lane of the bridge.

A 2018 Chevrolet pickup pulled behind the disabled vehicle and turned on its emergency flashers and put cones out in an attempt to assist with traffic.

It is reported that a 2015 Dodge passenger car failed to control its speed and struck the rear of the Chevrolet, which pushed it into the Ford. After the impact, the Dodge skidded into the right lane and struck the guard rail.

The driver of the Ford, identified as a 40-year-old Port Arthur man, was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet, identified as a 29-year-old Beaumont man, was taken to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment.

The driver of the passenger car, Angela Deleon, 39, of Orange was brought to Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital, where she was first reported in critical condition.

Her daughter, Ivey Davis, died at the scene, authorities said.

A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety said the child was not secured in a car safety seat or a safety belt.