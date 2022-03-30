Say hello to Orange County’s newest Spindletop Center Board trustee

The Orange County Commissioners Court appointed Ida Schossow to fill the Spindletop Center Board of Trustee seat that was vacated by the passing of longtime Spindletop Center board member Gus Harris.

“We are so pleased to have Ida Schossow join the Spindletop Center Board of Trustees,” said Holly Borel, chief executive officer of Spindletop Center. “She understands the importance of what we do.”

Schossow has been the president of the Greater Orange Area Chamber of Commerce since August 2010. Her background includes more than 32 years of management experience in the banking industry.

She also serves as the Associate Municipal Judge for Bridge City.

Schossow is an active leader in the Orange community, serving on the boards of the Orange County American Red Cross, Ed T. Malloy Foundation, Community Advisory Board for Orange County and Leadership Southeast Texas Advisory Council.

“Ida’s breadth of experience in the Greater Orange community and her management, finance and banking knowledge will bring a new perspective that can only benefit Spindletop Center and those we serve,” Borel said.

Schossow is a 2012 graduate of Leadership Southeast Texas and is a former board member for Orange Camp Fire and the Foundation of Southeast Texas.

Currently, she is a member of the Orange Rotary Club and Faith United Methodist Church, where she serves on its finances committee.

A lifelong Orange County resident, Schossow was married to the late Tim Schossow. They have two daughters and three grandchildren.

For more information, contact Aaron Nichols, public relations and marketing administrator, at Aaron.Nichols@stctr.org or 409-839-1046.