GREAT JOB!!! Orangefield geometry teacher earns prestigious Excellence in Education honor

Published 12:24 am Wednesday, March 30, 2022

By Orange Leader

High School Principal Rea Wrinkle is seen with geometry teacher Sally Rost. (Photo courtesy OFISD)

ORANGEFIELD — Sally Rost, Orangefield High School geometry teacher, was awarded one of the 2022 Wayne A. Reaud Excellence in Education Awards.

She was chosen from an impressive collection of nominations submitted by schools throughout Southeast Texas.

In recognition of Rost’s commitment to excellence in education and her superior dedication to inspire a spirit of learning in students, the Beaumont Foundation is hosting an awards gala in her honor May 17.

“Orangefield High School would like to extend our sincerest congratulations on this accomplishment. It is well deserved,” a school district statement read.

