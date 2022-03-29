SOFTBALL: Lady Bears take down Lady Cats; BC’s Fall tosses perfect game

Published 9:10 pm Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Van Wade

LC-M’s Ava Wright was 2-for-4 and drove in two runs against Orangefield (Van Wade/Orange Leader)

LITTLE CYPRESS – Getting timely hitting and a strong mound performance from Cami Shugart, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears toppled the Orangefield Lady Bobcats 6-1 n District 22-4A action at Lady Bear Field Tuesday night to wrap up the first half of district play.

Shugart tossed all seven innings for the Lady Bears (5-1 in district). She limited the Lady Bobcats (3-3 in district) to just three hits while striking out 12 and walking one.

Ava Wright was 2-for-4 at the plate with two runs batted in. Shugart was 2-for-4 with a RBI and Jacelyn Cook was 1-for-2 and scored two runs.

The Lady Bears will start the second half of 22-4A play Friday at Silsbee while the Lady Bobcats return home to host Vidor.

***

BC girls

LUMBERTON – Getting a perfect game from ace pitcher Carson Fall, the Bridge City Cardinals stayed perfect in District 22-4A action with a 2-0 road victory over the Lumberton Lady Raiders Tuesday night.

Fall struck out 19 without allowing a single hit as the Lady Cardinals upped their 22-4A mark to 6-0 to wrap up the first half of district play.

The Lady Cardinals scratched in a pair of runs against tough Lumberton pitching on a Marlie Strong swinging bunt that the Lady Raiders threw into rightfield after a bad pickoff attempt.

The Lady Cardinals will play host to West Orange-Stark Friday.

 

