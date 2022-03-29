Orange area bicyclist killed after being struck by 2 vehicles

Published 10:19 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022

By Orange Leader

MAURICEVILLE — A 62-year-old Orange-area bicyclist is dead after he was struck by two vehicles Monday night, authorities said.

Earl Lee Gregg, 62, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 east of Mauriceville at approximately 9:16 p.m. when the crash took place.

Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard said the bicyclist did not have any lights or reflectors on his bike while traveling. A motorist behind him struck him with the front of the vehicle.

A second vehicle also struck Gregg, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Havard said.

The vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

More News

WEATHER SERVICE: Hurricane-force wind gusts expected in greater region

VIDEO — “South Pacific” national tour travels through Lutcher Theater next month

PHOTO FEATURE — West Orange-Stark Drumline racks up honors at Showdown

Do you know Texas’ state dish, dessert, snack, soda? Orangefield 3rd graders do.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar