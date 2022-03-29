Orange area bicyclist killed after being struck by 2 vehicles
Published 10:19 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022
MAURICEVILLE — A 62-year-old Orange-area bicyclist is dead after he was struck by two vehicles Monday night, authorities said.
Earl Lee Gregg, 62, was traveling eastbound on Highway 12 east of Mauriceville at approximately 9:16 p.m. when the crash took place.
Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard said the bicyclist did not have any lights or reflectors on his bike while traveling. A motorist behind him struck him with the front of the vehicle.
A second vehicle also struck Gregg, who was pronounced dead at the scene, Havard said.
The vehicles involved in the crash stayed at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.