Lady Bears, Dileo zip to District 22-4A golf crowns

BEAUMONT – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears captured the first-place team title and Lady Bears Montana Dileo and Neely Wozniak placed first and second respectfully individually at the District 22-4A Golf Championships held at the Homberg Golf Course Monday and Tuesday.

It was the second straight 22-4A District Championship for the Lady Bears.

Senior and Lamar commit DiLeo claimed the individual title, her second straight.

The Lady Bears fired a team score of 804, winning by 173-strokes over second place Bridge City who finished with a team score of 977. DiLeo fired rounds of 74-74/148, Wozniak shot 85-89/174, Jaycie Benton carded a 116-114/230, Trinity Williams posted a 124-123/252, and Cassie Grizzaffi shot a 134-130/264. Freshman Isabella Ihle played as a medalist and finished with a 148-140/288. The Lady Bears will now get ready for the 4A Region III Regional Tournament in Huntsville

The Orangefield Lady Bobcats team consisting of Rylie Kethan, Chelsea Wiley, Emma Prouse, Gracie Bickham, and Abby Slaughter finished in third place overall in the district. Izabella Lee, Lela Francis, and Emmerson Rodriguez competed as individualists.

Rylie Kethan shot a 104, bringing her two-day total to a 207, placing her fourth overall in the district. Kethan qualified for the Regional Tournament as one of the district’s two medalists. She will be competing at Ravens Nest/Bearkat Course in Huntsville on April 17th and 18th.