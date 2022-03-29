Johnny Allison Slaughter, 76, of Orange, passed away on March 26, 2022, in his home.

Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 31, 2022, at Bridge City United Pentecostal Church.

Officiating will be Reverend Murry Ray. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m., Thursday, at Bridge City United Pentecostal Church.

Born in Orange, Texas, on January 12, 1946, Johnny was the son of Johnnie Ely and Nell Rose Slaughter. He worked for the International Union Operating Engineers Local 450. Johnny was a longtime member of Bridge City United Pentecostal Church, where he devoted his time to his family, close friends and church family. He loved serving his God, often quoting scriptures and sharing his love of the Good Word.

Johnny faithfully stood by the side of his beloved wife for over 50 years, setting an example of a truly Godly marriage and unwaivering devotion for all who saw it. He had a servant’s heart, always going out of his way to help others in their time of need.

If there was a way he could donate his time, he was making sure you had what you needed. He was a very involved father, grandfather, husband, and without hesitiation supported his family in all of their endeavors.

Johnny was an incredible man, who left behind an outstanding legacy. He will be deeply missed by all who came to know and love him.

He was preceded in death by parents, Johnnie and Nell Slaughter; brother, Timothy Slaughter; mother and father-in-law, Leroy and Vivian Forse; and loving wife, Charlotte Slaughter.

He is survived by his children, Chris A. Slaughter and wife Brandy, John Keith Slaughter, Rebecca Lynn Hampshire and husband Chad; grandchildren, Johnathon Smith, Blaine Slaughter and wife Kate, Carissa Slaughter, Tine Hampshire, Tori Hampshire, Tana Hampshire, Trip Hampshire, Ariel Nabor and husband Noe, Skylar Slaughter, Chazz Slaughter and wife Chelsea, and Zachary Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Camden Nabor, Stetson Slaughter, Ayden Nabor, Aubrey Nabor and Beckett Lee Slaughter; brother and sisters, Ronnie Slaughter, Sandra Abshire, Molly Hogan, Peggy Aaron, Jean Parker, and Lorrie Galien.

Serving as pallbearers will be Johnathon Smith, Blaine Slaughter, Tine Hampshire, Chazz Slaughter, Zachary Slaughter and Rory Slaughter.