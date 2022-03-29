New Lady Bobcats hoops coach named
Published 10:58 am Tuesday, March 29, 2022
ORANGEFIELD – There will be a new coach running the ship of the proud, tradition-rich Orangefield girls basketball program.
Eric Girola was named the head coach and Girls Athletic Coordinator.
Girola, who had a great run at Buna High School, is replacing long-time head coach Jennifer Willis, who left the education and coaching ranks after last season ended.
Girola notched a 258-119 record in Buna.
“We got a great coach with a proven track record of winning, but more importantly than that, he is a person of high character and integrity,” said Orangefield Athletic Director Josh Smalley.
“We are excited to have coach Girola lead our Lady Bobcats basketball program.”