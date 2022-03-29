Do you know Texas’ state dish, dessert, snack, soda? Orangefield 3rd graders do.

ORANGEFIELD — Orangefield Elementary third grade reading recently celebrated Texas Public Schools’ Week.

True to Texas form, they even got a bad weather day in during the week.

They read about and tasted the state dish of Texas, chili. They had to add Fritos and cheese to that.

Then, they had some Brenham Blue Bell Ice Cream. On Thursday, they had the state dessert, Pecan Pie, and got to wash it down with some Sweet Tea.

The kids ended their week with Chips and Salsa, (after reading Chicks and Salsa by Aaron Reynolds), which was officially named the Texas State Snack on June 17, 2003, by Governor Rick Perry.

They didn’t forget about the state soda, Dr. Pepper! They even got to take a virtual tour of the Dr. Pepper Museum in Waco, where Dr. Pepper was created in 1885.