Carol Ann Odom, 81, formerly of Orange, passed away on March 26, 2022, at The Heritage of The Woodlands in The Woodlands.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m.,Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Officiating will be Reverend Barry Bradley. Burial will follow at Noble Cemetery in Noble, Louisiana.

Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:30a.m., Tuesday, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange.

Carol was born in Southeast Texas, on March 30, 1940, she was the daughter of Richard Williams and Wilma Gifford. She was a secretary at Dupont in Orange for many years, as well as a volunteer at Baptist Hospital in Orange. Carol was also a member of North Orange Baptist Church for several years. She always enjoyed dance nights and trips with her husband, Charles.

Carol always attended family gatherings for different holidays, birthdays, and several games of dominos which she never failed to enjoy.

She never turned down a good game of Bunco or a trip with great friends.

She was loved by so many and will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard Williams and Wilma Gifford, and step-father, Robert Gifford; and loving husband of 58 years, Charles Odom.

She is survived by her nephews, Randall Odom and wife Clayleene, Kriston Burns; nieces, Paula Garrett, Kari Odom, Dana Harrell and husband Derryl; great-nephews, Brandon Burns, Lane Taylor, Rylan Odom, Kaghan Odom, Dylan Harrell, Daniel Harrell, Derick Harrell; great-nieces, Paige Garrett, Irelan Odom; and sisters-in-law, Sheila Odom and Billie Burns.