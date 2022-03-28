Say hello to new Trinity Baptist Church of Orange pastor; community welcome planned

Trinity Baptist Church of Orange is welcoming new pastor, Joshua Sharp, who begins his ministry in Orange on Sunday.

Sharp comes to Orange from Waco, where he studied at Baylor University’s Truett Theological Seminary and was a member at First Baptist Church Waco for several years.

Sharp previously worked as a Chaplaincy Services Assistant at Waco Center for Youth, a residential psychiatric treatment facility for teenagers run by the state of Texas.

He also has served in a variety of volunteer capacities at different local churches and ministries in Texas and in his home state of Missouri.

Sharp’s parents, Wayne and Christine Sharp, raised Sharp and his two sisters in the Christian faith and served for several years as missionaries in Chihuahua, Mexico.

He spent most of his childhood in the Lake of the Ozarks region in Missouri and was baptized at age 12 in Buffalo Prairie Baptist Church in Montreal, Missouri.

Missouri completed his bachelor’s degree in psychology and Christian studies at Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri, before moving to Texas to study for his Master of Divinity at Truett Seminary.

Sharp said he is excited and humbled to serve Trinity Baptist Church as the congregation’s pastor, and he looks forward to starting.

The Trinity Baptist Church family welcomes all to come and meet Sharp and join them for the Bible Study hour and morning Worship Service.

Bible Study is scheduled each Sunday at 9:45 a.m., followed by Worship at 11 a.m.

Trinity Baptist is committed to helping the people of Orange County know Jesus and participate in the mission of God. Ministries of the church include Trinity Kids and Students, Trinity Preschool, Gather OC Young Adults, Trinity Men, Trinity Women, Trinity Cares, (serving widows, widowers and the elderly in the community,) Trinity on Mission, (organized to meet the needs of others, locally and beyond,) and Worship and Music.

Trinity Baptist Church is located at 1819 N. 16th Street in Orange. For more information, visit trinityorange.com or call 409-886-1333.