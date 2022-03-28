Powerlifters wrap up great season at State Meet

ABILENE – Four local powerlifters wrapped up a tremendous season at the Class 4A State Powerlifting Meet held at Abilene Saturday.

Orangefield had a trio participating.

Hunter Norwood was seventh in the 242-pound class with a total of 1,650 pounds lifted in the bench press, deadlift and squat while teammate Hunter Ashworth was eighth in the same division with 1,600 pounds lifted.

Bobcat Coby Coulter notched eighth in the 275-pound division with a total of 1,640 pounds.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville Dustin Bland placed fifth in the 114-pound division, setting a new 4A record in the bench press in the process. Bland finished with 860 total pounds and set the new bench press mark for his weight class, lifting 260 pounds.