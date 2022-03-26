LC-M tracksters excel at Battlin’ Bear Relays, see all of the results of meet

LITTLE CYPRESS – It was a beautiful day for a track meet and a superb meet for the Little Cypress-Mauriceville boys as they claimed the team title of their very own Battlin’ Bear Relays at Bear Stadium.

The Bears racked up 143 points, beating a talented second-place Lake Charles Barbe (131) team by 12 points in the seven-team field.

Meanwhile, the Barbe girls cruised to the team title with a whopping 171 points, easily outdistancing second-place LC-M (92.5).

The Bears had a double-winner in hurdler Isaiah Picard, who won both 110-meter hurdles (16.95) and the 300-meter hurdles (43.39).

Picard got plenty of help from teammates. Amier Washington claimed the shot put (48-1), Ben Elliott won the high jump (6-2), Dwight Davis nabbed the 100 meters (11.23) and the Bears also won the 1,600-meter relay.

For the Lady Bears, Annabelle Fisher claimed both the 3,200 meters (13:02.96) and the 1,600 meters (5:49.68) while CHrissy Joseph won the shot put (34-8).

* * *

LITTLE CYPRESS – Here are the results of the Battlin’ Bear Relays held at LC-M High School School:

BOYS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Aery, Vidor, 135-6; 2. Fulton, Barbe, 129-3 1/2; 3. Washington, LC-M, 126-0.

Shot put: 1. Washington, LC-M, 48-1; 2. Aery, Vidor, 47-6 1/2; 3. Nazario, LC-M, 38-8

Long jump: 1. Garlaska, Bridge City, 19-11 3/4; 2. Beavers, Vidor, 19-11 1/2; 3. Fuselier, Lumberton, 19-9 ½.

High jump: 1. Elliott, LC-M, 6-2; Singleton, Orangefield, 6-0; 3. Dubose, Vidor, 6-0

Triple jump: 1. Beavers, Vidor, 40-4; 2. Peet, LC-M, 39-0; 3. Spears, Orangefield, 38-0 ½.

Pole vault: 1. Smith, Orangefield, 12-6; 2. Davis, LC-M, 12-0; 3. Morrow, Orangefield, 11-0

3,200 meters: 1. Geir, Barbe, 10:10.84; 2. Reed, Vidor, 10:22.68; Waldrip, Lumberton, 10:42.26.

400-meter relay: 1. Lumberton, 43.03; 2. LC-M, 43.57; 3. Barbe, 45.13.

800 meters: 1. Burguieres, Barbe, 2:06.61; 2. Rice, Barbe, 2:07.59; 3. Quinn, Lumberton, 2:09.18.

110-meter hurdles: 1. Picard, LC-M, 16.95; 2. Slough, Lumberton, 16.99; 3. Dubose, Vidor, 17.29.

100 meters: 1. Davis, LC-M, 11.23; 2. Levi, Barbe, 11.26; 3. Lawless, PN-G, 11.41.

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton, 1:32.4; 2. LC-M 1:33.3; 3. Vidor, 1:36.0.

400 meters: 1. Lawless, PN-G, 50.95; 2. Cowart, Lumberton, 51.01; 3. Nguyen, PN-G, 53.22.

300-meter hurdles: 1. Picard, LC-M, 43.39; 2. Arzola, Orangefield, 44.39; 3. Richards, Vidor, 45.22.

200 meters: 1. Fuselier, Lumberton, 22.93; 2. Levi, Barbe, 23.37; 3. Sellers, Lumberton, 23.48

1,600 meters: 1. Geier, Barbe, 4:43.94; 2. Wrinkle, Orangefield, 4:48.32; 3. Burguieres, Barbe, 4:53.62

1,600-meter relay: 1. LC-M 3:40.9; 2. Barbe 3:46.4; 3. Vidor 3:50.4.

Team standings: 1. LC-M 143; 2. Barbe 131; 3. Lumberton 107.5; 4. Vidor 100; 5. Orangefield 67; 6. PN-G 29; 7. Bridge City 24.5.

* * *

GIRLS DIVISION

Discus: 1. Lafargue, Barbe, 108-9; 2. Fontenot, Barbe, 103-6; 3. Sherman, Vidor, 98-7

Shot put: 1. Joseph, LC-M, 34-8; 2. Hawthorne, Orangefield 34-6 ½;; 3. Davis, Barbe, 32-1 ½.

Long jump: 1. Williams, Barbe; 2. Louvier, Bridge City; 3. Fisher, Orangefield

High jump: 1. Williams, Barbe 5-4; 2. Stephenson, Vidor, 5-2; Lee, Vidor, 5-2

Triple jump: 1. Williams, Barbe 34-4; 2. Lee, Vidor, 34-3; 3. Louvier, Bridge City, 33-8

Pole vault: 1. Louvier, Bridge City, 10-0; 2. Clark, Bridge City, 9-0; 3. Poole, Barbe, 9-0

3,200 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 13:02.96; 2. Bull, LC-M, 13:08.79; Needham, Lumberton, 13:47.11.

400-meter relay: 1. Barbe 49.37; 2. Lumberton, 51.24; 3. LC-M, 52.77

800 meters: 1. Wright, Vidor, 2:33.50; 2. Bushnell, PN-G, 2:36.53; 3. Tran, Barbe, 2:37.07

400 meters: 1. Burks, Barbe, 60.18; 2. Wright, Vidor, 66.12; 3. Colston, Barbe, 66.59

100-meter hurdles: 1. Ogden, Lumberton, 17.01; 2. Gonzales, PN-G, 17.11; 3. Tippins, LC-M, 17.24

800-meter relay: 1. Lumberton 1:49.06; 2. Orangefield 1:51.4; 3. LC-M 1:56.5.

100 meters: 1. Lomax-Nickerson, Barbe, 12.41; 2. Williams, Barbe, 12.48; 3. Petree, Bridge City, 12.71

300-meter-hurdles: 1. Trahan, Barbe, 49.09; 2. Dosch, Bridge City, 50.10; 3. Tippins, LC-M, 50.33.

200 meters: 1. Lomax-Nickerson, Barbe 26.88; 2. Petree, Bridge City, 27.05; 3. Burnett, Orangefield, 27.60.

1,600 meters: 1. Fisher, LC-M, 5:49.68; 2. Bull, LC-M, 6:03.16; Davis, Lumberton, 6:14.45.

1,600-meter relay: 1. Barbe 4:17.2; 2. PN-G 4:23.8; 3. Orangefield 4:35.1.

Team standings: 1. Barbe 171; 2. LC-M 92.5; 3. Lumberton 85; 4. Bridge City 74; 5. Vidor 71.5; 6. Orangefield 64; 6. PN-G 54.