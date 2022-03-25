Check out the West Orange-Stark, Little Cypress-Mauriceville hoopers on the All-Region Team

The Texas Association of Basketball Coaches just released the 2021-22 All-Region Basketball Teams.

Little Cypress-Mauriceville’s Ben Elliott and West Orange-Stark’s Michael Wardlow made the Class 4A All-Region III unit after outstanding campaigns.

Elliott averaged 22 points and eight rebounds a game in leading the Bears to the third round of the 4A playoffs.

Wardlow pumped in 19 points and snared eight rebounds a game and led the Mustangs to the playoffs and a first-round upset of Hardin-Jefferson.

District 22-4A champion and state runnerup Silsbee had three players make the elite unit in Lamarcus Bottley, Jared Harris and Dre’lon Miller.

In Class 5A, state champion Beaumont United is represented by Terrance Arceneaux, Traelyn Purchin and Wesley Yates.

Beaumont West Brook’s Aston Simmons made the 6A Team, while Buna’s Garrison Connell and Kountze’s Zac Sells made the 3A team.

