SOFTBALL WRAP: Lady Bobcats, Bears net big diamond wins

ORANGEFIELD -The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 12-2 in a 6 inning run-rule win in District 22-4A play.

Abigail Curphey went the distance giving up 4 hits and 2 runs with 6 strikeouts.

Rylee Dougay and Greenlea Oldham led the offense with 3 hits a piece. Dougay had 2 RBIs and a run scored. Oldham had a double and 3 RBIs and a run. Abigail Curphey had 2 hits and an RBI.

Madison Hughes had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Joli Ponfick had 2 doubles, 2 walks, an RBI and 3 runs scored. Alysen Vincent had a single, 2 walks and a run scored. Abby Broussard had a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Harleigh Rawls had a double, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored.

The Lady Bobcats improve to 15-10 on the year and 3-2 in district play. They are back in action against LCM on Tuesday.

* * *

LC-M def. Vidor

VIDOR – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears claimed a quick 10-0 District 22-4A road win over the Vidor Lady Pirates in five innings at Lady Pirate Field Friday night.

Cami Shugart nabbed the win on the hill for the Lady Bears, working all five innings, allowing just two hits while striking out five.

Keylie Washburn was 3-for-3 at the plate with two runs batted in. Ava Wright went 3-for-4 while Rhylan Wilson was 2-for-2 with four RBI.

The Lady Bears outhit Vidor 12-2.

LC-M will play host to Orangefield Tuesday.