Ciao, Bella! (Hello, Beautiful!)

In any language, she’s adorable — meet Bella, the cutest and sweetest pup ever.

She’s a young Lab-Retriever, probably Bassett mix who is good with children and other dogs. Cats? Not so much.

Her approximate age is 22 months.

Come by the West Orange Animal Shelter for your meet-and-greet with Bella. She’s ready to go home with you.

Call 409-883-3468 for more information.