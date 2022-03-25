Orange man sentenced to federal prison for child pornography

BEAUMONT — An Orange man was sentenced Thursday to federal prison for child pornography violations in the Eastern District of Texas.

U.S. Attorney Brit Featherston announced the sentencing, stating Joshua Welch, 50, previously pleaded guilty Sep. 20 to production of child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone. sentenced Welch to 240 months in federal prison.

“Those who choose to harm a child will quickly find themselves the No. 1 target of law enforcement,” Featherston said. “No stone will be left un-turned to stop child predators. Our law enforcement partners are dedicated to protecting our most precious population. Thank you to those men and women who work tirelessly to make our community playgrounds and our virtual playgrounds a safe place for all children.”

According to information presented in court, in April 2021, federal agents in Beaumont received information from federal agents in Syracuse, N.Y., regarding an internet user who had uploaded images containing child pornography and sent them to another user.

An investigation determined the initial sender of the material was in Orange.

On May 17, 2021, federal agents issued a search warrant at the residence on East Ashford Park in Orange and encountered Welch.

Featherston said Welch admitted producing the child pornography images and downloading them. He also admitted to visiting other internet websites to view images of child pornography.

A federal grand jury indicted Welch June 2, 2021.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office and Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case, which Assistant U.S. Attorney Rachel Grove prosecuted.