Bridge City Elementary School student art will be displayed at the Ford Park Exhibit Hall during the South Texas State Fair.

The pieces will be competing with area other schools.

Featured student art is from:

1st place – Amelia Hayes – Ms. Sartin

2nd place – Bodhi Kieschnick – Mrs. Zuniga

3rd place – Shae Gordon – Mrs. Swanzy

4th place – Katy Hamerly – Mrs. Thierheimer