Bobcats roll to shutout win of Mustangs

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats defeated West Orange Stark 10-0 in five innings Friday in District 22-4A play as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout.

Cooper Longron pitched the Bobcats (14-2, 3-1) to victory. Longron surrendered zero runs on three hits over four and two-thirds innings, striking out ten. Kolbie Sowell threw one-third of an inning in relief out of the bullpen.

The Bobcats opened up scoring in the first inning. Kyle Michael drove in one when he doubled.

Orangefield tallied four runs in the fourth inning. The Bobcats put the pressure on, lead by a triple by Jason Bodin and a double by Michael.

A single by Carlos Calana in the second inning was a positive for West Orange Stark.

Grayson Gregory took the loss for West Orange Stark (0-3 in district). Gregory went four innings, allowing nine runs on eight hits and striking out one.

The Bobcats totaled nine hits. Bodin, Michael, Macoy Marze, and Brennon Lecoq all managed multiple hits for Orangefield. Bodin went 3-for-3 at the plate to lead the team in hits. Orangefield didn’t commit a single error in the field. Marze had the most chances in the field with 11.

The Bobcats will visit LC-M Tuesday while the Mustangs return home to face Silsbee.