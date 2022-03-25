4-year-old from Orange killed in Rainbow Bridge wreck
Published 4:28 pm Friday, March 25, 2022
BRIDGE CITY — A crash on the Rainbow Bridge Friday killed a 4-year-old and left her mother in critical condition.
Justice of the Peace Ben Collins said he was notified of the wreck at about 2:40 p.m. and has ordered an autopsy on the child.
The mother, Collins said, is a resident of Orange.
The four-vehicle wreck is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Check back as more information becomes available.