More nursing home advocates needed for Orange support

Published 12:22 am Thursday, March 24, 2022

By Orange Leader

The Texas Long Term Care Ombudsman Program is actively recruiting volunteers to advocate for nursing facility residents in Orange, Jefferson and Hardin Counties.

In Texas, 60 percent of nursing facility residents have no immediate relatives or regular visitors.

In the three-county area, the program covers more than 2,200 residents living in nursing facilities.

Caring and dedicated volunteers are needed who are willing to serve as an advocate for this growing population.

The Ombudsman Program recruits, trains, certifies and oversees Volunteer Ombudsmen who visit with nursing home residents weekly and advocate for resident rights and quality of care.

The Program is administered through the Area Agency on Aging of Southeast Texas in Beaumont, which is a division of the Southeast Texas Regional Planning Commission.

If you are interested in finding out more about volunteering and becoming a Certified Ombudsman, call Nancy Seegers at 409-899-8444, Ext. 6372.

